June 6, 2019 12:32 pm

OPP investigating reported break-ins in Midland

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are investigating two reported break-ins in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating two break-ins that reportedly happened in Midland during the daylight hours of Tuesday in the south end of the William Street area.

Cash, jewelry and small household items were stolen during the reported incidents, police say.

According to the OPP, officers investigate numerous reports of break-ins in area residences and are often successful in apprehending the offenders.

Much of that success is dependent on the eyes and ears of residents in the area, officers say.

If anyone has information about a property-related crime, they can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

