Man charged with impaired driving of farm tractor in Tiny Township: police

A 57-year-old man from Christian Island, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after operating a farm tractor in Tiny Township on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police received reports about an impaired driver in the Balm Beach area, OPP said, and subsequently located the suspect heading north on Tiny Beaches Road North on a Kubota tractor.

After speaking with the driver, the officer began an impaired driving investigation, OPP said, and the man was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

The accused’s tractor was towed from the scene and impounded for 45 days, police said, while his licence was suspended for 90 days.

He was held in police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday in Midland.

