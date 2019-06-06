Crime
June 6, 2019 5:53 pm

Man, 27, charged after reported vandalism incident in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man was charged with mischief after a vandalism incident in progress was reported in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

At about noon, officers responded to the Line 10 and County Road 27 area at the new bridge in Newton Robinson.

READ MORE: OPP searching for suspect in reported graffiti incident in Orillia

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect had left but was subsequently arrested in Schomberg, officers say.

At this point, police say, officers have no evidence to suggest that this incident is linked to the recent vandalism in Innisfil.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police searching for suspects after reported vehicle vandalism spree in Innisfil

The accused was released with a future court date.

WATCH: Calgary police issue Canada-wide warrant for convicted killer

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford
Bradford Crime
Bradford news
Bradford vandalism
reported vandalism incident
Schomberg
South Simcoe
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service
Vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.