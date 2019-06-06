Man, 27, charged after reported vandalism incident in Bradford: police

A 27-year-old man was charged with mischief after a vandalism incident in progress was reported in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

At about noon, officers responded to the Line 10 and County Road 27 area at the new bridge in Newton Robinson.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect had left but was subsequently arrested in Schomberg, officers say.

At this point, police say, officers have no evidence to suggest that this incident is linked to the recent vandalism in Innisfil.

The accused was released with a future court date.

