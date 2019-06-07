Police charge high-risk offender for fleeing Dartmouth correctional facility

Police have charged a man for fleeing Dartmouth facility where he was under court order to remain.
The suspect identified as 35-year-old Joshua James Turner, has a history of violent sexual offences, which he committed in Winnipeg, where’s he’s originally from.
However, Global News learned earlier this week that Turner must reside at a Community Correctional Centre as part of a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order (LTSO). This was imposed on him by the court due to the ‘serious nature’ of his criminal history.
At approximately 9 a.m. on May 26, police received information that Turner had left the Jamieson Community Correctional Center located on Morris Drive in Dartmouth.
A media release was issued the same day asking for the public’s assistance locating him, and information from a citizen led officers to arrest Turner at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Dartmouth without incident.
Turner also tried to escape from the facility in May, but police were able to locate him after a six hour search in Dartmouth.
He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday to face a charge of breaching a long-term supervision order.
