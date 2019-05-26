Halifax police looking for escaped high-risk offender in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are looking for an escaped high-risk offender in Dartmouth.

Police say that at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday they were alerted that Joshua James Turner, 35, escaped from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre on Morris Drive in Dartmouth.

Turner is deemed a high-risk offender relating to sexual and violent offences, police said.

Turner, originally from Winnipeg, was sentenced to six years in prison and designated a long-term offender after he pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault in 2015.

He is described as 5’10”, weighing 150 lbs with brown hair, hazel eyes, and black thick rim glasses.

Turner was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Bum” in white letters on the back, dark pants and a black baseball cap.

Police say he was last observed in the area of Windmill Road by Magazine Hill.

Officers are actively searching for him and if anyone observes someone fitting Turner’s description they are urged not to approach and to call 911.