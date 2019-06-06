Fire ban lifted in Edmonton

While you may not want to sit out there and enjoy a fire these next few days, the fire ban that was in effect in Edmonton has been lifted.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it lifted the ban Thursday because of the rain and the cooler weather in the area.

The decision to lift the ban was made based on the Fire Weather Index that is monitored daily.

“[That] takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels,” EFRS said in the release.

The ban was put in place on May 31 after hot and dry conditions in the city.

At the time, fire chief Ken Block described the city as “tinder dry.”

During the time of the ban, EFRS said it received 64 calls for service related to fires.

“Overall, this number is low and there were no large fires reported since the fire ban was declared,” Brittany Lewchuk said. “The public did very well in helping keep our city safe.”

As of Thursday, Edmontonians can once again use open burning permits, fireworks, backyard fire pits, and cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes, provided they are used with caution, EFRS said in a new release.

EFRS will continue to monitor the Fire Weather Index through the season to determine whether bans need to be put into place in the future.