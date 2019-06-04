New wildfire near Bonnyville in northern Alberta brought under control overnight

Between 80 and 100 firefighters were battling a wildfire near the town of Bonnyville in northeastern Alberta on Monday and into Tuesday.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville said on its Facebook page that the fire started Monday evening west of the town along a range road between highways 28 and 660.

The flames erupted in a ditch near Pelican Point on Moose Lake and spread rapidly due to tinder-dry conditions in the Moose Lake forest area, the municipal district said.

READ MORE: RCMP says don’t call 911 for info on the wildfires. So where do you call?

The fire was out of control on Monday, but no evacuation order was issued.

In an update Tuesday morning, Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority fire Chief Jay Melvin said the 90-hectare fire was being held.

Officials say natural barriers, including the lake, were protecting the community of around 6,000, which is located about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

On Tuesday morning, crews were creating a 25-foot cat guard south of the fire, and the municipal district said once that was done, planes would begin water bombing the north perimeter close to the lake.

After that, four eight-man teams would begin working on either side of the fire.

READ MORE: Years of fire suppression contributing to increasing Alberta wildfires: expert

Fire crews from Bonnyville, Glendon, La Corey and Iron River, as well as Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, were fighting the wildfire along with private heavy-equipment operators working on the cat guards.

Six fixed-wing aircraft, three helicopters and a dozen fire trucks were aiding firefighters.

“I appreciate the hard work of all of our firefighters, crews from Alberta Forestry, and appreciate residents giving us room to work,” Melvin said in a statement Monday night, adding that he anticipated another full day of firefighting efforts on Tuesday.

Melvin asked people to avoid the area and stay off of Moose Lake so that water bombers could do their work.

Wildfire update

As of Monday morning, there were 28 wildfires burning across Alberta, with eight of them being classified as “out of control.” An update is expected later Tuesday morning.

Of the wildfires burning across northern Alberta, there are three main ones affecting communities:

The far northwestern Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level, which was at 280,000 hectares on Monday

The McMillan Complex wildfire north of Slave Lake, which measured 238,254 hectares on Monday

The Battle Complex wildfire near Manning in the Peace River region, which was 55,324 hectares

Evacuation alerts remain in effect for the following communities:

Town of Slave Lake

Municipal District of Lesser Slave Lake, including Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road and Bayer Road

Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation

Town of Manning and some surrounding areas

Mackenzie County: everyone north and south of the Peace River from Township Road 1030 north to Township Road 1110, west of Range Road 120 to Highway 35 south and southeast of High Level and east of Range Road 180 (Blue Hills Road)

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for:

Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement

Some areas of Mackenzie County: west of Blues Creek, north of Highway 697, west of Blue Hills Road (RR 180) and north of Township Road 1030 as well as from La Crete Ferry Campground to the Peace River

Keg River, Carcajou and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road) Bigstone Cree Nation Wabasca No. 166 Parts of the Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais Hamlet of Sandy Lake Chipewyan Lake Village

Steen River

The Trout Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River

Hamlet of Marten Beach

READ MORE: Alberta wildfire evacuation alerts and orders in place across the province

—With files from the Canadian Press