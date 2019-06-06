3 people taken to hospital, 3 cats die following Moncton house fire

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting a couple and two children following a house fire on Wednesday evening in Moncton.

Fire crews were called to the Byng Court residence at about 5:15 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and three cats died as a result of the fire, according to Dennis Dollemont, a platoon chief for the Moncton Fire Department.

He says two other cats are now staying with neighbours.

A firefighter received treatment at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Dollemont says there’s extensive smoke damage throughout the home. He says it’s believed to be an accidental kitchen fire that started in the basement.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents by providing emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.