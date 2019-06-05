Fredericton police investigating fire, sudden death
Fredericton police are on scene at a home on Canterbury Drive as they investigate a fire and sudden death that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police say the Fredericton Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at 5:20 a.m.
They quickly extinguished down the blaze, and police were later called to investigate the discovery of a deceased person inside.
Officers remain on scene and say they are co-ordinating with the fire department and coroner’s office to determine the cause of the fire and the sudden death.
Police say they’ll remain on scene for the “foreseeable future.”
Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.
