Fredericton police investigating fire, sudden death

Fredericton police are on scene at a home on Canterbury Drive as they investigate a fire and sudden death that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say the Fredericton Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at 5:20 a.m.

They quickly extinguished down the blaze, and police were later called to investigate the discovery of a deceased person inside.

Officers remain on scene and say they are co-ordinating with the fire department and coroner’s office to determine the cause of the fire and the sudden death.

Matt Higgs has a police car in his backyard due to an overnight fire next door. He says he woke up at 5am to loud bangs and large flames. He called 911 and says the fire department arrived within minutes. pic.twitter.com/iNYgffIuCo — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) June 5, 2019

Police say they’ll remain on scene for the “foreseeable future.”

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.