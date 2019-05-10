Fredericton police officer’s conduct under investigation

A Fredericton Police Force officer is under investigation following a conduct complaint.

The force made the announcement in a press release Friday afternoon.

Police say the claim stems from an incident last Saturday, but would not speak to the nature of the complaint.

The officer has been reassigned to administrative duties, according to the force, pending the outcome of the Police Act investigation.

The force added that a notice has been filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission, the province’s police watchdog.

No further details were provided.

