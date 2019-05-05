Video captures Fredericton police’s armed response to weapons complaint, 3 arrested

A video capturing the actions of the Fredericton Police Force as they responded to an alleged weapons complaint on Saturday has gone viral.

The video, which as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday has been shared 526 times and viewed more than 30,000 times, show officers responding in full tactical gear to a house at the intersection of Main Street and Alder Street at approximately 1:00 a.m., on Saturday.

Officers can be seen pulling up to the home in the force’s armoured vehicle, shooting out a window, breaking down a door and then searching the home with weapons drawn.

A portion of the video also shows police taking a male to the ground and deploying a Taser before arresting him.

Police say the scenes captured in the video show officers responding to a loud party at approximately 1:00 a.m., on Saturday.

Police say the call was then upgraded to a weapons call before police arrived as there were reports shots may have been fired.

DeAndre DeLeavey, 19, has confirmed to Global News that he is the man arrested in the video and the owner of the home.

DeLeavey says that police had attempted to clear out his home when he went out to talk to them and assist them.

He alleges that police then told him that he wasn’t allowed back in the home as they investigated.

DeLeavey says he was getting agitated as he attempted to try to discuss with police about how he could help them.

“They didn’t approach the situation well from what I saw,” he said.

It was then that he was taken into custody by police.

The 19-year-old says he’s been left with Taser marks in his back and a black eye as a result of his arrest.

DeLeavey says both panes of the upstairs window are damaged, the home’s garage door has been broken and multiple doors in the home were busted as a result of the police response.

Police say three youths were taken into custody as a result of the incident.

Fredericton police say one youth was taken into custody for weapons offences and two other youths were taken into custody for other unspecified criminal offences.

Police say the case remains under investigation and they’ll not release any more information at this time.