Next Fredericton Police Chief recommended to Council

A Canada-wide search has culminated and found that the Fredericton Police Department need not look far to find the suitable replacement for retiring chief Leanne Fitch.

Roger L. Brown, former Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner for the RCMP “J” Division in Fredericton was recommended to City Council and endorsed at their Council-in-Committee meeting Monday.

READ MORE: Fredericton police chief says it could take 2 years for staffing levels to stabilize in wake of shooting

Brown brings 36 years of law enforcement experience to the role, beginning as a constable in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec before taking the top job at “J” Division.

He retired from that role in 2016 after leading the division through the Moncton RCMP shootings in 2014 and shale gas protests.

He’s also credited with implementing a province-wide mental health strategy.

Fitch is set to retire on June 10 and Brown’s three-year renewable appointment will begin the following day.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe