Grass fire near Capital News Centre in Kelowna extinguished by employees

A grass fire behind the Capital News Centre on Tuesday was put out by the time local firefighters arrived.

The fire, which grew to approximately 80 feet by 60 feet, was discovered by employees at the Capital News Centre, who then scrambled to douse it with fire extinguishers.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the grass fire was basically extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire department added that it has notified the RCMP to investigate the fire’s cause.