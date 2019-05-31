High winds, dry conditions fuel grass fire in Saskatoon

Saskatoon firefighters spent part of Thursday afternoon dealing with a grass fire on the city’s west side.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said an emergency radio call came in from a transit driver just before 2 p.m., stating a large grass fire was burning in the area of 11th Street West and Fairlight Drive.

The first crews to arrive said the fire had extended to nearby trees and called in additional crews to help deal with the blaze.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, and no buildings were damaged.

The fire was fuelled by high winds and dry conditions.

Most of southern and central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, is under an extreme fire risk.

