Damage pegged at $250K in Saskatoon four-plex fire

Damage is estimated at $250,000 at a vacant four-plex in Saskatoon after a fire.

Firefighters were called to 501 Ave. H. S. just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department reported.

READ MORE: Pleasant Hill house fire called ‘suspicious’ by Saskatoon Fire Department

Crews said smoke and flames were visible from the side and multiple areas of the roof when they arrived at the single-storey building.

Initial reports to the fire department indicated the building was vacant.

Crews set up attack lines while other crews prepared to search the home, which they verified was empty, fire officials said.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw police investigate eight suspicious fires in Wakamow Valley

Firefighters said they had to remove portions of the ceiling as they worked to put out all hot spots on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.