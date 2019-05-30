Canada
May 30, 2019 10:44 am

Damage pegged at $250K in Saskatoon four-plex fire

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a fire at a four-plex on May 29, 2019, that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Brenden Purdy / Global News
A A

Damage is estimated at $250,000 at a vacant four-plex in Saskatoon after a fire.

Firefighters were called to 501 Ave. H. S. just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department reported.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Pleasant Hill house fire called ‘suspicious’ by Saskatoon Fire Department

Crews said smoke and flames were visible from the side and multiple areas of the roof when they arrived at the single-storey building.

Initial reports to the fire department indicated the building was vacant.

Crews set up attack lines while other crews prepared to search the home, which they verified was empty, fire officials said.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw police investigate eight suspicious fires in Wakamow Valley

Firefighters said they had to remove portions of the ceiling as they worked to put out all hot spots on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue H South
Avenue H South Fire
Avenue H South Saskatoon
Fire
Four-Plex
House Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Four-Plex Fire
Saskatoon House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.