Saskatoon firefighters wake sleeping person to evacuate smoky apartment

Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire Friday morning at an apartment building in Saskatoon’s Lakeview neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke in a hallway and the fire alarm sounding at 235 Stillwater Dr. at around 8:10 a.m. CT.

Firefighters found multiple rooms involved in fire inside suite 104, according to officials.

The gas supply to the building was shut off, fire officials said, and the blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes of their arrival.

The entire building had to be evacuated as heavy smoke was present on all floors, according to officials.

During the evacuation, firefighters said they woke and assisted one sleeping person from their suite on the second floor to safety outside.

Crews remained on scene to ventilate the building of remaining smoke and extinguish any hot spots.

A damage estimate was not yet available.

No injuries were reported.