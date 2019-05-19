Backyard fire pit leads to garage blaze in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the Brevoort Park neighbourhood just after midnight on Saturday.

Arriving crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished quickly.

The fire was deemed to be accidental and was caused by a fire pit that had holes in the bottom that allowed hot embers to fall onto a wooden deck that caught fire and the fire eventually spread to the garage.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.