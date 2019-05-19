Backyard fire pit leads to garage blaze in Saskatoon
A A
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the Brevoort Park neighbourhood just after midnight on Saturday.
Arriving crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.
The blaze was extinguished quickly.
READ MORE: Two Saskatoon fires cause estimated $140K in damage
The fire was deemed to be accidental and was caused by a fire pit that had holes in the bottom that allowed hot embers to fall onto a wooden deck that caught fire and the fire eventually spread to the garage.
Damage is estimated at $40,000.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.