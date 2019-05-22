Improper disposal of smoking material causes $750K fire in Saskatoon

The improper disposal of smoking material is being blamed for a fire in Saskatoon on Tuesday evening that caused $750,000 damage to two homes and left a family pet dead.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it received multiple 911 calls just before 7 p.m. CT reporting a house fire on Whelan Crescent.

READ MORE: Backyard fire pit leads to garage blaze in Saskatoon

Firefighters said they arrived to find two homes on fire and flames threatening two more homes, and called for additional crews to be sent to help fight the blaze.

The majority of the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, the fire department said in a release.

A search confirmed no one was inside either home, fire officials said, but a dog found in one home did not survive.

READ MORE: Two Saskatoon fires cause estimated $140K in damage

The improper disposal of smoking material in a planter caused the fire to start on the rear deck of one house and spread to a neighbouring home, a fire investigator said.