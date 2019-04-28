Saskatoon fires on Saturday cause $2 million in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department was busy on Saturday as they battled two destructive fires. The first happening in Stonebridge and the second in Evergreen.

Firefighters first responded to a call at 9:17 A.M. at Langlois Way where a three-storey townhouse was ablaze.

Then at 4:34 that afternoon, they got a call of a house fire at Salloum Union.

Strong winds spread the flames, causing extensive damage to the next door neighbors.

Three engines, a ladder, a rescue and a battalion chief responded to both scenes with additional help arriving shortly after both fires.

Occupants evacuated all three homes before firefighters arrived.

Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger says an outside factor played a big role in the quickly growing flames.

“Those winds were fanning the flames, so to speak. But, actually they progressed their growth. The fire will grow faster with the wind,” he said.

Rodger says people need to stop putting out their cigarettes in flower pots as they more than likely contain combustible materials, not dirt.

“Peat-moss is a plant matter and when it dries out, when it loses all its moisture, can become lightly combustible,” Rodger said.

The fire department is reminding residents to dispose of their cigarettes properly such as in an old coffee tin containing water.