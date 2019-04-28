RCMP investigate death following structure fire on Big River First Nation, Sask.

Police say one person has died following a home fire on Big River First Nation, Sask., Friday night.

Big River RCMP and the Debden Fire Department found a house trailer engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene at around midnight.

Police say they discovered remains of an adult inside the trailer.

The identity of the deceased cannot be confirmed until an autopsy is completed, which is scheduled for this week in Saskatoon.

The RMCP is still investigating the cause of the fire with help from the Saskatchewan coroners office and a provincial fire scene examiner.