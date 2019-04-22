Canada
April 22, 2019

1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Big River, Sask.

A 24-year-old man was killed in a rollover on a grid road west of Big River, Sask.

One person was killed and two others injured in a rollover west of Big River, Sask.

Big River RCMP said they were alerted to the single-vehicle rollover on a grid road roughly 30 kilometres west of the community just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove a 47-year-old woman from the front passenger seat, police said.

She was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said a third person was in the vehicle at the time of the rollover, but was not located at the scene. A police dog was not able to locate the person.

Police said they were informed later in the day that a 17-year-old boy was picked up along a gravel road between the rollover site and a nearby community.

He suffered minor injuries in the rollover, according to police.

Big River is roughly 230 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

