1 dead, 2 injured in rollover near Big River, Sask.
One person was killed and two others injured in a rollover west of Big River, Sask.
Big River RCMP said they were alerted to the single-vehicle rollover on a grid road roughly 30 kilometres west of the community just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.
Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove a 47-year-old woman from the front passenger seat, police said.
She was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said a third person was in the vehicle at the time of the rollover, but was not located at the scene. A police dog was not able to locate the person.
Police said they were informed later in the day that a 17-year-old boy was picked up along a gravel road between the rollover site and a nearby community.
He suffered minor injuries in the rollover, according to police.
Big River is roughly 230 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
