Morning house fire in Saskatoon causes $50K damage

The cause of a house fire Monday morning in Saskatoon that caused $50,000 in damage remains under investigation.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said police alerted them to smoke coming from the home at 19 Barr Pl. in Fairhaven just after 5:30 a.m.

A woman in the home escaped before they arrived, firefighters said, and attack lines were laid and the home searched to ensure everyone was out.

No one was located and the fire was confirmed to be in the basement.

It was brought under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.