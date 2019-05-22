Deck fire put out in Saskatoon’s Massey Place neighbourhood
The cause of a deck fire in the Massey Place neighbourhood was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material, a Saskatoon Fire Department investigator said.
A 911 call reported the blaze at 1037 Mahoney Ave. around 1:10 a.m. CT on May 22, the fire department said in a release.
READ MORE: Improper disposal of smoking material causes $750K fire in Saskatoon
Smoke and flames coming from an attached deck to the home were quickly put out by firefighters, officials said.
Crews said they searched the bi-level house for further extension of the fire as a precaution and ventilated it for remaining smoke.
READ MORE: Backyard fire pit leads to garage blaze in Saskatoon
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
No injuries were reported.
It was the second fire within a matter of hours in Saskatoon caused by the improper disposal of smoking material.
A fire Tuesday evening on Whelan Crescent caused an estimated $750,000 damage to two homes, officials said.
WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 fires on Saturday (April 2019)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.