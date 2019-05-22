Deck fire put out in Saskatoon’s Massey Place neighbourhood

The cause of a deck fire in the Massey Place neighbourhood was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material, a Saskatoon Fire Department investigator said.

A 911 call reported the blaze at 1037 Mahoney Ave. around 1:10 a.m. CT on May 22, the fire department said in a release.

Smoke and flames coming from an attached deck to the home were quickly put out by firefighters, officials said.

Crews said they searched the bi-level house for further extension of the fire as a precaution and ventilated it for remaining smoke.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second fire within a matter of hours in Saskatoon caused by the improper disposal of smoking material.

A fire Tuesday evening on Whelan Crescent caused an estimated $750,000 damage to two homes, officials said.

