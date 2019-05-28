Pleasant Hill house fire ‘suspicious’: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department is calling a fire at a boarded-up house in Pleasant Hill “suspicious.”

Firefighters were called to the home at 2015 20th St. W. at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a report of flames coming from the back of the house, the fire department said in a release.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the boarded-up house when they arrived, firefighters said.

An exterior attack was started and when crews went to enter the home, they found the floor had been burnt through, officials said.

Crews remained outside in a defensive position and contained the main body of the fire within 20 minutes, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.