Moose Jaw police investigate eight suspicious fires in Wakamow Valley

Tinder dry conditions are perfect fuel for grass fires in Saskatchewan, especially if the fires are deliberately set, which seems to be the case in Moose Jaw.

Police are currently investigating eight suspicious fires that sparked in different areas of the Wakamow Valley between May 4 and May 21. Authorities say the fires follow a similar pattern – they were all set in quiet areas between 9 p.m. and midnight.

“The fact that there is no power here, there is no source of ignition other than man-made, somebody would have had to have started these fires,” said Moose Jaw Fire Chief Rod Montgomery, adding accelerants like fireworks, aerosol cans and burnt phone book pages were found at the scenes.

Montgomery says the fires have a similar footprint to ones sparked last May near Moose Jaw’s Wild Animal Park, but it’s unclear if those fires were caused by carelessness or arson.

The fires under investigation were small and easily contained. While the damage was minor and no structures were burned, the risk is still high, according to Wakamow Valley Authority general manager Todd Johnson.

“The grass is dry all the way through,” Johnson said. “With anyone of these fires it could have lit up the whole park.”

The valley spans 500 acres, made up of 20 kilometres of trails and several playgrounds, with houses nestled throughout the park.

“Along the valley, there are houses that butt up against the property down in Wakamow,” Montgomery said. “There are properties where people are living on a constant basis and it certainly could have a big impact on them if [the fires] get out of control.”

Moose Jaw issued a fire ban Thursday, which is uncommon this early in the year, according to Montgomery. Residents cannot light an open flame, including fire pits, until further notice. The city is also reminding the public that fireworks aren’t allowed any time of the year unless the fire department issues a permit.

Provincial Parks aren’t currently under any fire bans, but most of southern Saskatchewan is under an extreme fire risk, which means something as little as a cigarette butt could ignite a big blaze.

Regina Police Service‘s constable Michael Seel is doing his part in fire prevention. He’s keeping a close eye on drivers throwing cigarettes out vehicle windows.

“You don’t know what type of chemicals are on the roadway, if there’s an accident, that could ignite,” Seel said. “There’s just so many different green spaces in Regina that could catch on fire. It could be grass or it could be a tree. Worst case scenario it could be someone’s property.”

Stopped beside a vehicle at a red light. Driver smoking and throws still burning cigarette out window onto roadway. Pulled over, find there is a kid in the vehicle. Driver issued $150 (burning substance) and $280 (smoking with someone under 16 in vehicle) tickets. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/lhZp7DVtO7 — Cst Mike "Hawkeye" Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) May 20, 2019

Littering cigarette butts is a $150 fine. Seel says many people aren’t aware of the consequences and it’s common for drivers to try to talk their way out of a ticket.

“The one [excuse] I had from a gentlemen last week was saying it was the manufacturers fault because they don’t put ashtrays in the vehicles anymore,” Seel said.

The province’s fire risk isn’t something drivers or residents should take lightly. Moose Jaw authorities are asking the public to watch out for any suspicious activity or fires. Anyone with information on the eight Wakamow Valley fires can call Moose Jaw Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.