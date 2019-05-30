Blaze quickly got out of control on dairy farm near Hague, Sask.

A fire that quickly got out of control caused some tense moments on a large dairy farm near Hague, Sask., Wednesday afternoon.

Hague Fire Department chief Dane Friesen said the blaze started when a tandem semi hauling manure caught fire. The flames spread into some nearby bush, setting roughly 10 acres ablaze.

READ MORE: RM of Biggar reeve blasts ‘ridiculous’ Sask. disaster assistance program

It spread further, setting hundreds of hay bales on fire and two large piles of silage, which is used to feed cattle.

Hundreds of tires, used to hold down the silage were also burning. Hague got help from the Rosthern and Osler fire departments, along with help from the province.

Friesen added they had a lot of community support from farmers hauling water, to people making them food.

WATCH (May 24, 2019): Moose Jaw police investigate 8 suspicious fires in Wakamow Valley

They were at the scene until 3 a.m. CT on Thursday.

Hague is approximately 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.