Camper trailer fire sparks small grass fire near West Kelowna

Smoke could be seen in the hills above Traders Cove in West Kelowna on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Experts forecast wildfire danger increasing in parts of Western Canada

Several municipal fire departments along with BC Wildfire Service crews were dispatched to an area on Bear Creek Main Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The West Kelowna Fire Department told Global News that a camper trailer caught fire, and lit the grass around it.

Crews had the fire under control quickly.

There are no reports of injuries.

A cause has not be determined, but lightning strikes were seen in the area.

People are being reminded to exercise caution as B.C. has entered an early fire season.