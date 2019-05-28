West Kelowna Fire Rescue, neighbours knock down small grass fire

On Tuesday morning, emergency services responded to a small grass fire in the 3000 block of Deer Ridge Court in West Kelowna.

The fire was approximately 20 feet by 20 feet in size.

Before fire crews arrived, neighbors began to put out the fire with buckets and shovels of water.

According to first responders, the neighbors’ actions helped contain the fire until they arrived.

“Just a reminder that the fire rating today is at four, which is one [rating] away from extreme,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue captain Pat Harmata.

“Be careful out in the back country and be careful in grassy areas.”

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time, but authorities suspect it was carelessness.