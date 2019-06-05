OPP investigating following reported hit-and-run collision in Parry Sound

West Parry Sound OPP are investigating a reported hit-and-run collision that occurred in Parry Sound the morning of May 27.

Two vehicles were travelling southbound on Joseph Street at Isabella Street when the crash occurred, police say.

READ MORE: Man with axe charged after reported attempted robbery in Wasaga Beach: OPP

According to officers, the first vehicle was turning right onto Isabella Street, and the second was going through the intersection.

The second vehicle, which is described as a white “Jeep-like” SUV, caught the front driver’s side bumper and front fender of the first vehicle.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police searching for suspects after reported vehicle vandalism spree in Innisfil

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: No injuries after rollover on Highway 115 in Peterborough