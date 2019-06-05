Traffic
June 5, 2019 4:36 pm

OPP investigating following reported hit-and-run collision in Parry Sound

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Two vehicles were travelling southbound on Joseph Street at Isabella Street when the crash occurred, police say.

Global News
A A

West Parry Sound OPP are investigating a reported hit-and-run collision that occurred in Parry Sound the morning of May 27.

Two vehicles were travelling southbound on Joseph Street at Isabella Street when the crash occurred, police say.

READ MORE: Man with axe charged after reported attempted robbery in Wasaga Beach: OPP

According to officers, the first vehicle was turning right onto Isabella Street, and the second was going through the intersection.

The second vehicle, which is described as a white “Jeep-like” SUV, caught the front driver’s side bumper and front fender of the first vehicle.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police searching for suspects after reported vehicle vandalism spree in Innisfil

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: No injuries after rollover on Highway 115 in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hit and Run
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
parry sound
Parry Sound hit-and-run
Parry Sound news
Parry Sound traffic
West Parry Sound OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.