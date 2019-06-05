Man with axe charged after reported attempted robbery in Wasaga Beach: OPP

A 29-year-old man allegedly wielding an axe has been charged after an attempted robbery at a local bank in Wasaga Beach on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

According to police, no injuries were reported and the man was unsuccessful in his attempts to steal anything from the bank.

Charles Fernandes, from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with violence, breach of recognizance, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of break-in instruments and mischief over $5,000, officers say.

After the accused entered the bank and was unsuccessful in his robbery attempt, police say he fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.