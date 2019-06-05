Georgian College in Barrie closed due to fire

A fire at Georgian College’s Barrie campus has closed the school and cancelled all classes for the day.

Due to the earlier fire, the Barrie Campus will remain closed for the day and buildings will remain locked. The college will provide an update later this afternoon on plans to resume operations tomorrow. Check the website for further updates. — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) June 5, 2019

According to Barrie Fire, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire crews are @georgiancollege

at the building for Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation. The fire is under control and no injuries are reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/iiGcIyvZtJ — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 5, 2019

The fire itself was contained to one office and classroom, but three buildings were affected by smoke migration, Barrie Fire said in a tweet.

Smoke had migrated to Georgian College’s Building C, Barrie Fire said, and Public Health has been called to confirm that the food prep area hasn’t been contaminated.

Crews continue to break windows in an effort to ventilate smoke and gasses from the building. pic.twitter.com/iyf3sWWHke — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 5, 2019

The front entrance of Georgian College is closed and buses are being redirected.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is on the scene investigating, according to Barrie Fire.

OFMEM have arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/ksoYU4h1OR — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 5, 2019

