Georgian College in Barrie closed due to fire
A fire at Georgian College’s Barrie campus has closed the school and cancelled all classes for the day.
According to Barrie Fire, no injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire itself was contained to one office and classroom, but three buildings were affected by smoke migration, Barrie Fire said in a tweet.
Smoke had migrated to Georgian College’s Building C, Barrie Fire said, and Public Health has been called to confirm that the food prep area hasn’t been contaminated.
The front entrance of Georgian College is closed and buses are being redirected.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is on the scene investigating, according to Barrie Fire.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.