South Simcoe police searching for suspects after reported vehicle vandalism spree in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are searching for suspects after dozens of vehicles were reportedly spray-painted in Innisfil during overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

According to police, some vehicles were also entered and their interiors spray-painted.

The alleged vandalism to dozens of vehicles took place in the Ireton Street and 10th Line area, police say.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and security footage following the alleged incident.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Devon Northrup at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.