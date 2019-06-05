Crime
June 5, 2019 2:23 pm

South Simcoe police searching for suspects after reported vehicle vandalism spree in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating after several cars in Innisfil were reportedly spray-painted overnight.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

South Simcoe police are searching for suspects after dozens of vehicles were reportedly spray-painted in Innisfil during overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

According to police, some vehicles were also entered and their interiors spray-painted.

READ MORE: Georgian College in Barrie closed due to fire

The alleged vandalism to dozens of vehicles took place in the Ireton Street and 10th Line area, police say.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and security footage following the alleged incident.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported car crash involving 3 vehicles in Essa, Ont.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Devon Northrup at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cars spraypainted Innisfil
innisfil
Innisfil cars spraypainted
Innisfil crime
Innisfil news
Innisfil vandalism
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service
vehicle vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.