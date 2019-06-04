Police seek suspect after Red Deer Mountie knocked unconscious, left bleeding from the head

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man suspected of assaulting an RCMP officer in Red Deer on Tuesday, leaving him unconscious.

At 3:26 a.m., the RCMP officer responded to a trespassing complaint at a business on 50 Avenue.

“The officer located a male believed to be the suspect and engaged in conversation with him,” police said in a news release. “During the interaction, the male is alleged to have assaulted the RCMP officer to the point where he was knocked unconscious, bleeding from the head area, and left on the ground.”

According to the RCMP, the suspect ran away while security staff gave the officer first aid.

The Mountie was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police are now looking for Rad Rondeau, who is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery and obstruction.

“Prior to this incident, Rondeau was wanted on unrelated arrest warrants resulting from offences committed in May,” the RCMP said.

Rondeau is five-foot-10 and 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about what happened or Rondeau’s whereabouts is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 or their local police department. Police said Rondeau should not be approached if he is spotted.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.