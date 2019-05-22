Man charged after allegedly assaulting RCMP officer in Annapolis County

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer and resisted arrest after getting stopped by police for suspected impaired driving on the road in Wilmot, N.S., on Sunday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer pulled over a driver on Highway 1 at around 9:50 p.m., who was driving “suspiciously slowly.”

Police ran the plate and said the vehicle was stolen.

After the driver turned into a driveway and got out of the vehicle, police say they approached the driver and suspected signs of impairment.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he allegedly assaulted the officer, got back into the vehicle and tried to flee with the driver’s side door still open.

“The member reached through the open door and attempted to remove the man from the vehicle,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

“The man continued to drive forward, hitting the police vehicle, then backward, hitting a tree.”

According to police, the officer then sprayed the suspect with pepper spray, but it didn’t work. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle, assaulted the officer again, and took off into the woods on foot.

Police say a 10-year-old was in the vehicle during the altercation.

The suspect was later located and arrested. He is facing charges of possession of stolen property, impaired driving, resisting arrest, and assault of a peace officer.

He’s scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Wednesday.

Police say the RCMP member and the child were treated in hospital for minor injuries.