Crime
May 21, 2019 11:52 am

Staff member charged after alleged assault outside Halifax bar

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened outside this bar in the early morning hours of Friday, May 17, 2019.

Graeme Benjamin / Global News
A staff member of Reflections Cabaret in Halifax is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault outside the bar early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the altercation happened just after midnight.

Police say a 23-year-old man was struck and knocked to the ground. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

Chris Allen Sampson, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face the charge.

Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

 

