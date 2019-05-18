Assault outside Halifax bar leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted outside a bar in Halifax early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault outside Reflections Bar on Salter Street happened just after midnight.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Halifax sustained injuries from a fall resulting from an altercation.

The force did not say whether there is a suspect.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.