Assault outside Halifax bar leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted outside a bar in Halifax early Friday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the assault outside Reflections Bar on Salter Street happened just after midnight.
Police say the 23-year-old man from Halifax sustained injuries from a fall resulting from an altercation.
The force did not say whether there is a suspect.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
