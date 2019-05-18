Crime
May 18, 2019 12:58 pm
Updated: May 18, 2019 1:03 pm

Assault outside Halifax bar leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax
A A

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted outside a bar in Halifax early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault outside Reflections Bar on Salter Street happened just after midnight.

READ MORE: Police seek help in identifying assault suspect in Lower Sackville bar fight

Police say the 23-year-old man from Halifax sustained injuries from a fall resulting from an altercation.

The force did not say whether there is a suspect.

READ MORE: Halifax cop acquitted of assault for a second time

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
bar fight
Crime
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Reflections
Reflections Bar
Salter Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.