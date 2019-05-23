Red Deer RCMP looking for next of kin after urn found in river

The Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public for help locating the next of kin after an urn was found along the bank of the Red Deer River.

On May 13, the urn was found along the walking path on the north side on Riverside Drive.

Police describe the urn as a plain, black plastic box with “Hainstock 14300” embossed on the side.

The urn came from the Hainstock Funeral Home and Creamatorium in Edmonton, but efforts to contact the next of kin on file have been unsuccessful so far, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575.