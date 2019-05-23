Features
May 23, 2019 11:31 am

Red Deer RCMP looking for next of kin after urn found in river

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the family after an urn was discovered next to the Red Deer River.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File
A A

The Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public for help locating the next of kin after an urn was found along the bank of the Red Deer River.

On May 13, the urn was found along the walking path on the north side on Riverside Drive.

READ MORE: Calgary woman ‘devastated’ by theft of father’s ashes

Police describe the urn as a plain, black plastic box with “Hainstock 14300” embossed on the side.

The urn came from the Hainstock Funeral Home and Creamatorium in Edmonton, but efforts to contact the next of kin on file have been unsuccessful so far, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Stolen urn recovered after southern Alberta break-in; rings still missing

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Found urn
Hainstock Funeral Home and Crematorium
Red Deer
Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer River
Red Deer urn
urn
Urn found in Red Deer
Urn found near Red Deer River

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.