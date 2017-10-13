Crime
Urn, family heirlooms stolen in southern Alberta break-in

Police are looking for this red wooden urn, which was stolen during a break-in at a Didsbury, Alta.-area home on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

RCMP hope those responsible for a break-in at a southern Alberta home will return some precious items stolen during the crime.

Sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a house in the Dogpound area west of Didsbury, Alta. was broken into.

The thieves made off with several family heirlooms, including two gold rings and small red wooden urn, which contained the ashes of the homeowner’s dead husband.

“Crimes like this really tug at your heartstrings,” Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier said. “We think that the urn was taken by someone who did not realize what it was. To them, it is of no value at all, but to the family, it is priceless.

“We hope that these heirlooms can be returned to the family and welcome any assistance to do that.”

A black 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck with Alberta licence plate BSR 2779 was also stolen. As of Friday afternoon, police had not yet located the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the items or the crime is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

