Peterborough man accused of trespassing, assaulting mall security

A Peterborough man faces several charges following an altercation with a mall security officer on Friday.

Peterborough Police Service says that in February the man was banned indefinitely from Peterborough Square mall on George Street North under the Trespass to Property Act (TPA).

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., police say a mall security officer noticed the man and warned him several times to leave the premises. However, police say the man returned to the site each time.

Police say the security officer attempted to arrest the man for entering the premises under the TPA. During the incident the accused allegedly assaulted a security officer.

Police were called and attended.

Randy Christoper Habeth, 33, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 26.

