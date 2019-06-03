Arrest made after reported threat on social media forces lockdown of Cobourg high school
Police have made an arrest after a high school in Cobourg reportedly received threats about a firearm on Monday morning.
The Cobourg Police Service says that around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Birchwood Trail in relation to alleged threats made via social media about a firearm.
Police say a lockdown was initiated and a search of the building ensued.
According to police, their investigation determined the suspect who had made the threat resided outside the town of Cobourg. They notified OPP, who made an arrest. No further details have been released.
Police said just before 11 a.m. that the lockdown would be lifted.
“The Cobourg Police Service are satisfied that there is no further threat to public safety at this time,” Insp. Jeff Sheils said.
