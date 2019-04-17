Canada
April 17, 2019 2:22 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 3:27 pm

Large industrial fire in Red Deer prompts nearby home evacuations

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A large industrial fire broke out in the central Alberta city of Red Deer Wednesday morning, prompting the evacuation of some nearby homes.

A large industrial fire is burning in the central Alberta city of Red Deer, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes.

About 30 firefighters were called to the Red Deer IronWorks Inc. building at 6430 Golden West Ave., after a fire broke out around 10:45 a.m.

A witness said black plumes of smoke could be seen from far away and flames were seen shooting from the building’s roof.

red deer fire 3

A fire broke out at an industrial business in Red Deer, Alta. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Courtesy: Chelsea Bergeron
red deer fire 2

A fire broke out at an industrial business in Red Deer, Alta. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Courtesy: Chelsea Bergeron
Red Deer fire 1

A fire broke out at an industrial business in Red Deer, Alta. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Courtesy: Chelsea Bergeron

Crews initially tried to enter the building to fight the fire, but were pushed back due to the large amount of smoke, Tyler Pelke with Red Deer Emergency Services said. The battle then became a defensive attack, he said.

Pelke said the fire was declared under control at around noon Wednesday.

As of 11:45 a.m., Golden West Avenue was closed south of 67 Street. Residents on O’Brien Crescent and O’Neil Close were evacuated, the city said. Pelke said about 50-75 homes were evacuated. Residents were expected to be let back into their homes later Wednesday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries and the fire was contained to the commercial building, Pelke said.

red-deer-fire6

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
red-deer-fire

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
red-deer-fire2

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
red-deer-fire3

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
red-deer-fire4

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
red-deer-fire5

Fire crews work to contain a blaze at Red Deer IronWorks Inc. in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

RDI has facilities in Alberta, B.C., Colorado, North Dakota and Indiana, with its main facility located in Red Deer.

The company’s website says it offers valves, flowlines, manifolds and recertification services to gas, oil and production centres in North America and worldwide.

The city asked people to avoid the area around the fire.

— More to come…

