Alberta energy plant remains suspended, worker still in hospital following explosion

A worker remains in hospital and operations at a renewable energy plant are still suspended nearly two weeks after an explosion and fire at the facility in Entwistle, Alta.

On Friday, Pinnacle Renewable Energy — which operates the renewable energy pellet production facility — said one contractor remains in hospital and a total of 11 other people received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Initial reports suggested four people had been injured, including one person who was still in hospital a day after the explosion.

READ MORE: Alberta energy plant suspends operations after explosion injures 3



WATCH BELOW: Three people were taken to hospital after an industrial explosion and fire at a renewable energy plant near Entwistle, Alta., on Monday. Sarah Kraus reports from the scene west of Edmonton.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The company said Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was still investigating the cause of the explosion which is still unknown.

The site has been released back to Pinnacle, but a decision on when full production at the facility might resume will not be made until the investigation is complete, the company said.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will work with the Entwistle team, as well as Alberta OHS and the chief fire marshal of Parkland County to ensure a full understanding of the factors that contributed to this event and the course of action required to move forward in a way that reflects our values,” Pinnacle president and COO Leroy Reitsma said.

READ MORE: 3 injured in industrial explosion at energy plant west of Edmonton

In a separate incident on Jan. 2, 2019, a fire occurred at the facility near Entwistle. According to Alberta Labour, Pinnacle reported the fire and provided its investigation report to the government as required. No one was injured in the fire.

Pinnacle was previously featured in a safety video posted on YouTube by WorkSafe BC after it made changes following incidents in 2011 and 2014.

The company has also won safety awards.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our staff, contractors and the people who live nearby in the community,” Reitsma said.

Pinnacle said all plant employees are continuing to receive their wages and benefits during the suspension.