Explosion injures 3 people at northern Alberta oil and gas site

Three workers were injured when an explosion occurred at a compressor building at an oil and gas industrial site in northwestern Alberta, the RCMP said on Friday.

Police said the blast occurred west of Musreau Lake, Alta., and officers responded to the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

“All three of the workers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the RCMP said.

An investigation is now underway to determine what happened.

“There are no concerns for the safety of the public and no expected travel delays as the incident occurred in a remote location,” police said.

A spokesperson from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said a team of investigators was sent to the scene but could not provide further information.

Musreau Lake is located about 85 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta.

