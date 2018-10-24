Canada
October 24, 2018 12:12 pm
Updated: October 24, 2018 12:17 pm

1 person killed, another injured in northern Alberta well site explosion

By Web Producer  Global News

A 50-year-old man was killed in an explosion at a well site in northern Alberta Tuesday evening.

RCMP said emergency responders were called to an explosion at a well site south of Grande Prairie near Musreau Lake at around 7:20 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene and another man was taken to hospital in Grande Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said a third man was at the site but was not injured.

Initial reports indicate the explosion was the result of a gas leak which was later contained, police said.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating the cause of the deadly explosion.

