Worker killed at Cenovus Energy site in northern Alberta

Cenovus Energy Inc. said a workplace fatality occurred at the company’s Christina Lake oilsands site, which is about 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

It happened Tuesday at about 10:20 p.m., the oil company said.

Details of what happened weren’t released, but Cenovus said it involved a hauling truck and the incident occurred “as a drilling rig was moved at the site.”

The name of the worker — who was employed by one of Cenovus’ third-party contractors — has not been released.

Cenovus said it was “deeply saddened” by the death and it has notified the appropriate authorities.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family, friends and co-workers,” Cenovus said in a statement.

The company is investigating the incident as well as federal Occupational Health and Safety officers.

Brett Harris, a Cenovus spokesman, says the drill rig site has been shut down for an investigation.

— With a file from The Canadian Press