Man fatally injured at southern Alberta livestock supplement business

A man in his 40s suffered fatal injuries while working with machinery in a shop in Cardston on Jan. 30.
Alberta Labour confirmed the workplace death happened at around 3:20 p.m. at Taurus Natural, a livestock supplement company.
The worker climbed inside a mineral mixing hopper to unplug the auger and got caught in the machinery.
The man died from his injuries.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.
A stop-work order was issued and was still in place on Tuesday, an Alberta Labour spokesperson said.
Cardston is about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.
