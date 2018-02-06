Man fatally injured at southern Alberta livestock supplement business

A man in his 40s suffered fatal injuries while working with machinery in a shop in Cardston on Jan. 30.

Alberta Labour confirmed the workplace death happened at around 3:20 p.m. at Taurus Natural, a livestock supplement company.

The worker climbed inside a mineral mixing hopper to unplug the auger and got caught in the machinery.

The man died from his injuries.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

A stop-work order was issued and was still in place on Tuesday, an Alberta Labour spokesperson said.

Cardston is about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.

