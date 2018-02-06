Alberta labour
February 6, 2018 1:44 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 2:50 pm

Man fatally injured at southern Alberta livestock supplement business

By Web Producer  Global News

A man in his 40s was killed on the job at a business in Cardston, AB. on Jan. 30, 2018.

Credit: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
A A

A man in his 40s suffered fatal injuries while working with machinery in a shop in Cardston on Jan. 30.

Alberta Labour confirmed the workplace death happened at around 3:20 p.m. at Taurus Natural, a livestock supplement company.

The worker climbed inside a mineral mixing hopper to unplug the auger and got caught in the machinery.

The man died from his injuries.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

A stop-work order was issued and was still in place on Tuesday, an Alberta Labour spokesperson said.

Cardston is about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta labour
Alberta workplace fatal
auger
Cardston
livestock machinery
livestock supplements
Man Killed
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
southern alberta
Taurus Natural
worker killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News