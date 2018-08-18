1 person injured after explosion at Grande Prairie salvage yard

One person is injured after an explosion at a salvage yard on the north side of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Saturday.

RCMP and emergency crews responded just before 11 a.m. to reports of a propane tank explosion, which injured one employee and damaged equipment.

“The scene was quickly contained and secured by emergency services,” RCMP said in a news release Saturday evening.

The injured employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety arrived on scene and investigators continue to look into the cause of the explosion.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.