grande prairie explosion
August 18, 2018 9:21 pm

1 person injured after explosion at Grande Prairie salvage yard

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person is injured after an explosion at a salvage yard in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Saturday.

Global News
A A

One person is injured after an explosion at a salvage yard on the north side of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Saturday.

RCMP and emergency crews responded just before 11 a.m. to reports of a propane tank explosion, which injured one employee and damaged equipment.

“The scene was quickly contained and secured by emergency services,” RCMP said in a news release Saturday evening.

The injured employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety arrived on scene and investigators continue to look into the cause of the explosion.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Explosion
Grande Prairie
grande prairie explosion
Grande Prairie RCMP
grande prairie salvage yard explosion
Northern Alberta
northern Alberta explosion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News