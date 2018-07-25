Man intentionally cut northern Alberta gas line to cause explosion: RCMP

A man in northern Alberta is facing two charges after police said a gas leak in Grande Prairie was determined to be caused on purpose.

On July 18, Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a gas leak in the Ivy Lake Estates neighbourhood. Gas to the home was quickly turned off, but residents were asked to stay in their homes and away from the area for several hours while police responded.

On Wednesday, police said they had determined that the gas line had been deliberately cut. Police said the man inside the residence was threatening to cause an explosion. He was arrested without incident.

Sylvain Campion, 52, is facing one count each of mischief and obstruction.

He’s being held in custody and is scheduled to be in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 30.