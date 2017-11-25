Canada
Worker killed at east Edmonton concrete facility: OHS

By Online journalist  Global News

A workplace death at Lafarge Precast Edmonton has triggered an investigation by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

OHS confirmed a worker died at the concrete facility on Saturday morning but declined to provide further details about the victim or what happened.

Lafarge Precast Edmonton is located at 4425 92 Avenue.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News crews were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Police were also called to the scene.

More to come…

