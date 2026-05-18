Vehicle crashes into Toronto fireworks store, causes 4-alarm fire

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Toronto firefighters put out a four-alarm blaze at a fireworks store overnight Monday after police say a vehicle crashed into it.

The incident occurred around 12:54 a.m. near Albion Road and Highway 27, police said in a post on X.

“Police responded to reports that a vehicle drove into a fireworks store. Vehicle and store caught fire,” the post reads.

No one was found inside the vehicle, and no one was reported as injured.

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It’s not clear what caused the crash.

In a separate social media post, Toronto Fire Services said the blaze elevated to a four-alarm and was put out before 6 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished. Photos from the incident: pic.twitter.com/rQhEbk1JT9 — Toronto Fire Services 🇨🇦 (@Toronto_Fire) May 18, 2026

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An investigation is ongoing.