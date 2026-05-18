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Canada

Vehicle crashes into Toronto fireworks store, causes 4-alarm fire

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 18, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Albion Road fireworks fire View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews work to extinguish a four-alarm fire at a fireworks store near Albion Road and Highway 27 on May 18, 2026. Toronto police say a vehicle drove into the store, and they both caught on fire. Toronto Fire Services/photo via X
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Toronto firefighters put out a four-alarm blaze at a fireworks store overnight Monday after police say a vehicle crashed into it.

The incident occurred around 12:54 a.m. near Albion Road and Highway 27, police said in a post on X.

“Police responded to reports that a vehicle drove into a fireworks store. Vehicle and store caught fire,” the post reads.

No one was found inside the vehicle, and no one was reported as injured.

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It’s not clear what caused the crash.

In a separate social media post, Toronto Fire Services said the blaze elevated to a four-alarm and was put out before 6 a.m.

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An investigation is ongoing.

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